BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,765. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $134.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.