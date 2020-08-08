BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.33. 1,006,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $423.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

