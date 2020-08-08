BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Medtronic stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,793. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.