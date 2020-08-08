BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,498.37. 1,385,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,482.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,377.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

