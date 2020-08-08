BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

SYY stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,758. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.