BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.84. 620,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

