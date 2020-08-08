BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 153.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after purchasing an additional 595,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,425,000.

IVW stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.49. 364,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,511. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

