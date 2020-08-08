BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

NYSE ETR traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 850,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

