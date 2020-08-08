BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.03. 2,599,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.99 and its 200 day moving average is $284.08. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

