BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

NYSE DG traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.29. 1,488,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

