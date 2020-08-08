BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,795,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Facebook by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,717,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.44. 72,728,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,809,708. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.77. The company has a market cap of $755.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.16.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,591 shares of company stock worth $13,224,188 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

