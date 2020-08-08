BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 12,778,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

