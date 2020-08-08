BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.35. 6,224,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,732,336. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

