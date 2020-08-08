BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.93. 1,419,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 537,918 shares of company stock valued at $169,104,158. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

