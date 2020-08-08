BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after buying an additional 182,048 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. 7,184,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

