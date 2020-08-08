BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.75.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.06. 189,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,733. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.43 and a 200 day moving average of $329.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $337,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total value of $1,772,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,489.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,480 shares of company stock worth $6,398,089 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.