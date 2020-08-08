BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.02. 6,656,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

