BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. AXA raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,962 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.26. 2,444,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

