BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 657,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

