BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,302 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

