BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,471 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 187.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $213.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

