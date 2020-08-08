BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $129.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,449. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

