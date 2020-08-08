BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.44. 1,385,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,514. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.