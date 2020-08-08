BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $9.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $100,251,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

