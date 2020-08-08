BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in AbbVie by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

ABBV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

