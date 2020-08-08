BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,621 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.61. 1,023,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,863. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.