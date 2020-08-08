BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,186 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $36,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.38. 3,764,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

