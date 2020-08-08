BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,962 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 21,889,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,890,424. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

