BTC Lite Achieves Market Cap of $50,184.79 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $50,184.79 and approximately $519.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.23 or 0.05002587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTCL is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.