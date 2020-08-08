BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.18 million and approximately $219,929.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.72 or 0.04983467 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013840 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,897 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

