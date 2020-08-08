Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000.

RWR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

