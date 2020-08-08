Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $80.37. 67,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,839. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

