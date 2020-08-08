Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 4,236 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $58.31. 167,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.