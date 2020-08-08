Buckingham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,031 shares of company stock valued at $310,833,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.60. 169,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.34.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

