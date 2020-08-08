Buckingham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

