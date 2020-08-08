Buckingham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,002. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

