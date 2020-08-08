Buckingham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,363 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after purchasing an additional 916,469 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

SBUX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 260,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897,750. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

