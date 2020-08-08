Buckingham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.96.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $340.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $263.59 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.