Buckingham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

VGT stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $308.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

