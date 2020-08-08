Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

