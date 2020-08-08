Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,264. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

