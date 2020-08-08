Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,560,000 after purchasing an additional 179,377 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $600.95. 24,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $543.30 and a 200-day moving average of $508.10. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $604.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.00.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,180 shares of company stock worth $70,943,856. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

