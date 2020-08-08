Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,693,000.

IYY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.83. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.95. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

