Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 66,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.74. 89,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

