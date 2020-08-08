Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 171,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

