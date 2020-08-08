Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 325,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,997. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $186,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,623 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,069.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,480. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

