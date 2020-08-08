Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

D stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.88. 93,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

