Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,418 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,895,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,844,000 after acquiring an additional 943,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.95. 759,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,266,572. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

