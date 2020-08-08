Buckingham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

