Buckingham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $127,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $443.52. 6,209,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,788. The stock has a market cap of $272.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $454.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

